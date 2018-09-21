Speech to Text for Weather Friday Morning Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time will remain the same despite the move. we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? today marks the start of a shift in our pattern of extraordinarily hot afternoons and sunshine.while temperatures will still be above average for a few more days, we're finally starting to see the heat ease a bit.highs hit the lower 90s today with an otherwise partly cloudy sky.we'll see a few showers and storms with an overall chance of rain at 30%. saturday will be interesting in that not all locations across the tennessee valley will see equal rain chances.farther west through the shoals, expect showers and storms off and on, possibly starting before sunrise.east toward sand mountain, showers and storms will be few and far between all day.saturday's chance of rain is 40%.