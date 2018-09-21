Clear

Weather Friday Morning Update

Weather Friday Morning Update

Posted: Fri Sep 21 06:17:17 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 21 06:17:17 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Weather Friday Morning Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time will remain the same despite the move. we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? today marks the start of a shift in our pattern of extraordinarily hot afternoons and sunshine.while temperatures will still be above average for a few more days, we're finally starting to see the heat ease a bit.highs hit the lower 90s today with an otherwise partly cloudy sky.we'll see a few showers and storms with an overall chance of rain at 30%. saturday will be interesting in that not all locations across the tennessee valley will see equal rain chances.farther west through the shoals, expect showers and storms off and on, possibly starting before sunrise.east toward sand mountain, showers and storms will be few and far between all day.saturday's chance of rain is 40%.
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events