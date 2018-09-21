Speech to Text for New School Safety Task Force

more than 174 thousand dollar bond. a new school task force is being created to help improve safety for students in huntsville city schools. this is just one of the changes superintendent christie finley wants to make after this week's shooting at blossomwood elementary school where a second grader was injured. waay 31's jefferson tyler is live at the board of education office this morningwith the first steps in the task force's creation and how you can be part of the process to protect your children's safety. jefferson. at last night's school board meeting, superintendent finley outlined the focus of the meetings. they'll discuss issues such as school safety measures; state and local legislative fixes; awareness; and parent involvement and accountability. for example: parents can lock up their guns at home so students don't bring them to school. that could've prevented what happened during the blossomwood shooting. "we want to try and prevent one hundred percent of everything; every possibility. we may not be successful, but we do have to try." the engagement forum meetings will be held at each of the 5 high schools in huntsville. the schedule for the meetings will be: live: all of the meetings will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. reporting from the huntsville board of education office, jefferson tyler waay 31 news.