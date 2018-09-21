Clear

I-65 Bridge Still Closed for Repairs

WAAY 31's Sarah Singleterry reports on the project to repair the I-65 South bridge damaged by an accident and when it might be reopened

Posted: Fri Sep 21 05:18:57 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 21 05:18:57 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

Speech to Text for I-65 Bridge Still Closed for Repairs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i'm at exit 325 ... thompson road exit ... this is where you exit if you're driving anything but a semi-truck ... i-65 southbound lanes are closed between the falkville and lacon exits ... here's why ... take a look at this video of the damaged bridge near mile marker 319 ... according to the state dept of transportation ... this was caused by a nearly 60 ton piece of construction equipment that was being hauled on a flatbed trailer ... while the bridge was shut down all day yesterday
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events