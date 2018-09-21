Speech to Text for I-65 Bridge Still Closed for Repairs

i'm at exit 325 ... thompson road exit ... this is where you exit if you're driving anything but a semi-truck ... i-65 southbound lanes are closed between the falkville and lacon exits ... here's why ... take a look at this video of the damaged bridge near mile marker 319 ... according to the state dept of transportation ... this was caused by a nearly 60 ton piece of construction equipment that was being hauled on a flatbed trailer ... while the bridge was shut down all day yesterday