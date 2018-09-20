Speech to Text for Wheelchair Basketball Team Helping Teens Excel in North Alabama

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the building. new at ten... ability sport network atthe university of alabama in huntsville is offering a chance for teens with disabilities to not only play competitive sports but to potentially earn college scholarships. their wheel chair basketball team has had great success just in the 4 years its been around. waay 31's marylee melendez went to check it out as the chargers started back at fall practice. "playing basketball is tough as it is but imagine playing with only the use of your upper body strength. well that's what the guys here at uah's fitness center are doing as they're playing on the only wheelchair basketball team in all of north alabama." david kyle "it's not hey i have a disability i can't do anything. it's hey i'm playing a sport and i'm an athlete and i wanna excel." david kyle started ability sport networks at the university of alabama huntsville 4 years ago and for the past 3 years wheelchair basketball has been helping teens with disabilities excel on the court.... evan lott "it's been a great opportunity to play the game that i love and sharing what it's like to be in a wheelchair and play in this game." a passion evan lott shares with his teammate and friend darian ross... darian ross "he's like a brother to me." and like any brotherly relationship it comes with its fair share of competitiveness. darian ross "we trash talk a lot...it's fun. we kind of know eachother's strengths and weaknesses so we use that against other teams." evan lott "we always love to play around have a good time and just learn new things together." new things the two and other chargers alike are quick to share with their teammates--some thing john emmons tells me has helped him become a better player. john emmons "chase and evan have been helping me with my shot and darien a little bit of the same stuff but defense more." creating an environment where everyone is known as an athlete and for the goals they're striving to acheive on and off the court...not for why they are or are not in a wheelchair. john emmons "i'm wanting to go into the law field." darian ross "i would like to play for alabama but any team that gives me a scholarship i'll go play for." evan lott "i wanna be a parolympian so my goal is to travel around the world playing the game." "b an inspiration to people that have disabilities like us." in huntsville, ml melendez waay 31 news. ability sport network is still accepting new players for their fall season--the team is open to all middle and high schoolers with physical disabilities and you don't have to be in a wheelchair to participate. for more information on how