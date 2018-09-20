Speech to Text for Huntsville City Schools task force

new information... we're learning specifics about how you can get involved in the soon-to-be-created safety task force for huntsville city schools... thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer.... i'm demetria mcclenton... in the coming weeks and months--you will be able to go to meetings... and even apply to be on the task force itself... waay 31's kody fisher is live in huntsville with the specifics you need to know. there will be an application process for people who want to get on the task force... but we still don't know when the application will be created... one parent we spoke to here at the meeting is all for making schools safer through the task force... preeti francis/parent "i think it's very important we do this." preeti fancis is a parent of students in the district... and she's excited to be part of creating the task force... there will be a selection process... and people who apply... along with city leaders will make up the task force... but first... there will be community engagement meetings which will cover... school security measures... state... local... and federal legislative fixes... awareness... and parent involvement and accountability... such as locking up guns at home... so students don't bring them to school... kody fisher "the engagement forum meetings will be held at each of the five high schools in huntsville and they're going to be smaller group style meetings, because the district says that smaller group will be better for fostering achievable ideas." preeti francis/parent "i think that's vital, because this is really a community problem and the community needs to get involved in helping solve it." francis says she believes her children in the district are safe... but that has no bearing on the importance of the task force... preeti francis/parent "schools have to be proactive and anticipate because every time there's one barrier put on somebody finds a way around it, so we have to kind of think of all scenarios." but even the task force might not prevent everything... preeti francis/parent "we want to try and prevent one hundred percent of everything; every possibility. we may not be successful, but we do have to try." after the community engagement meetings in early and mid-october the task force will be selected in november... and they'll have a few months to come up with ideas... and will have their first presentation to the board of education in february... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher...