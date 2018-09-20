Speech to Text for Madison Co. bridge needs major repairs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dan? new information alabama bridges didn't rank well in a recent study... findings released by the federal highway administration ranked bridges in the state 29th for having structural deficiencies. that means the bridges you drive on might have key elements that are in poor condition. waay31's sydney martin found out - one of the bridges in madison county is becoming a major safety concern - and fixing it could cost millions of dollars. roger jones, madison county district 1 " it's not matter of if at the madison county commission