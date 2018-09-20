Clear

Madison Co. bridge needs major repairs

Madison County Commissioner Roger Jones told us he's afraid the bridge is going to fail.

Posted: Thu Sep 20 17:32:52 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 20 17:32:52 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jessica Vaughn

Speech to Text for Madison Co. bridge needs major repairs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dan? new information alabama bridges didn't rank well in a recent study... findings released by the federal highway administration ranked bridges in the state 29th for having structural deficiencies. that means the bridges you drive on might have key elements that are in poor condition. waay31's sydney martin found out - one of the bridges in madison county is becoming a major safety concern - and fixing it could cost millions of dollars. roger jones, madison county district 1 " it's not matter of if at the madison county commission
Huntsville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Florence
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 83°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events