Speech to Text for Student athlete anti-bullying program

new at 6... student athletes in morgan county are going to be required to take a new anti- bullying and anti-harassment course next semester if they want to play. the morgan county superintendent told waay31's sierra phillips - this program has been in the works for some time but a harassment incident in february sped up the process. she was in morgan county today to find out what this program means for students i'm here at the morgan county board of education where right now they are putting the finishing touches on that new program-- i talked to the superintendent and a coach to find out what this could mean for students next january nelson "anytime we can be proactive and look ahead i think its going to be very beneficial for coaches and for students both" last february a harassment incident involving a group of middle school students--- that officials didnt find out in may--- in morgan county lit a fire at the board of education to make sure it doesnt happen again hopkins "because of what happened in may we thought we need to speed it up and include more students than what we thought about" this new anti-bullying and anti-harassment program will be online, a requirement for student-athletes, and aims to help athletes identify what is bullying and how to stop bullying in its tracks in morgan co sierra phillips waay31 news all morgan county high schools and middle schools will