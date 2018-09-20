Clear

Mold a Known Problem Since 2016

Mold in fire station has been a problem since 2016

Posted: Thu Sep 20 16:47:12 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 20 16:47:12 PDT 2018
Posted By: James Hessler

Speech to Text for Mold a Known Problem Since 2016

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dollar bond! the waay31 i-team dug deeper into possible mold problems at a fire station - after an air conditioning unit went out and mold was discovered in the ductwork forced firefighters to temporarily move. sources gave the i-team these documents claiming an independent study found mold in the same fire station two years ago. we took these documents from 2016 to florence fire chief jeff perkins and our source sent them to mayor steve holt. told the i-team they know for a fact chief perkins saw the report paid for by a firefighter at the station. waay31's breken terry is live from "station number five" after separating fact from fiction to find out what's really going on with the florence fire department.
Huntsville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
Florence
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 83°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events