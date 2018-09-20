Speech to Text for Friday Football Preview Lee at Decatur

we're heading out to decatur on friday for our gamem of thw week as lee high school takes on the red raiders. waay 31's lauren cavasinni has this week's fnf 31 game preview. we're heading out to decatur on friday for our game of thw week as lee high school takes on the red raiders. ll: thanks lynden. behind me the lee football team is gearing up for this week's non- region game against decatur - but there's something different about this team - and her name is da'neeya holman. holman is a senior at lee high school. her friends always told her she should try out for the football team... da'neeya holman/lee high school kicker: "but i was like nah, y'all probably going to kill me out here." but in the back of her mind was... holman: "well i do soccer, so i always thought about it like well maybe i can kick a football." so holman decided to take a chance. jerry ross/lee hs head coach: "she actually approached me." holman: "i went up to him and i was like 'do y'all have a kicker?' and he was like 'no we don't have one.' and i was like 'well i think i can kick a ball. i was like i wanna be a kicker.'" this friday, holman and the generals will go up against decatur -- who's coming off a loss last week. decatur head coach jere adcock says he's seen holman kick on game film. jere adcock/decatur head coach: "hey, she's pretty good." the red raiders are going into this friday's game like any other. jackson hall/decatur linebacker: "go raiders!" and holman has a message for decatur... holman: "just be prepared because i ain't missing no field goals." ll: this isn't the first year lee has had a female kicker and coach