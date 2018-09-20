Speech to Text for The Healthy WAAY: Recognizing Strokes in Kids

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

when a 15-year-old suddely passed out on the football field, coaches and players rushed to his side to help. the reason for his sudden illness was something no one saw coming. ohn beveridge is now a healthy, active teenager. but this young man has been through a medical emergency more typical of someone four times his age. it started at football practice. cg john beveridge in: :11 out: :20 "i wasn't feeling that great, then i was kinda feeling fine, so i went outside, to do a lap and just like that, i was out and i woke up on the ground." vo/narration...... john had suffered a cerebral stroke. john beveridge in: :23 out: :28 "i had no clue what had happened to me. i was so confused. i thought it was dehydration." vo/narration...... it turns out that a mitral valve heart tumor had triggered the stroke. this fibrous tumor is mobile because it's pulled in and out of the heart chamber by blood flow. cg meryl s. cohen, md professor of pediatrics the university of pennsylvania, perelman school of medicine associate chief, division of cardiology the children's hospital of philadelphia in: :37 out: :46 "we know that if you see something in the heart and the patient has had a stroke, you can surmise that a little piece of it has broken off and gone to the brain." vo/narration...... fortunately the tissue from the fibrous tumor was removed before it could do more damage. cg rob beveridge john's dad in: :51 out: :58 "after about a half- hour, they determined that it went down thank god, instead of another piece going to his brain and causing a massive stroke." vo/narration...... even though he knows he dodged a bullet, before long, john was back to normal. john beveridge in: 1:03 out: 1:08 "it took me six weeks after, i was back in the gym, almost back to my routine." rob beveridge in: 1:08 out: 1:18 "it was a weight off our shoulders. what a relief, knowing that he had a great outcome and great surgery and knowing that he was gonna be fine." the risk of stroke in children is eleven in 100 thousand per year. although strokes in children aren't common, parents are advised to be concerned if a teen suffers severe headaches, dizziness or extreme