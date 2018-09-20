Clear

Fire Investigation in Limestone County

WAAY 31's Jefferson Tyler reports on the investigation of an early morning fire in Limestone County which totally destroyed a house and what is known so far

Posted: Thu Sep 20 10:28:14 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 20 10:28:14 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

Speech to Text for Fire Investigation in Limestone County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information on an early morning house fire... the fire marshall will visit the house today to determine the cause of the fire. fire crews responded to the location at 2 this morning. fire crews have been stopping by to keep an eye on hot spots, to make sure it doesn't flare up again. waay tv news reporter jefferson tyler has an update on the fire department's next step in the process. the cause of the fire has not yet been determined. the fire marshall will be by here later to investigate. let's take a look at the video to see what it looked like when the fire first started. firefighters worked for 2 hours to put out the flames. one man who was inside the building when the fire broke out, was able to get out safely. he woke to the sight of smoke, and headed to a neighboring house for help. the smoke had poured through it smoked out the entire room. when i got outside you
