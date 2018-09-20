Clear

Multiple Dead in Maryland Shooting

Three people are dead and two wounded in a mass shooting at a warehouse in Northeast Maryland

we still following breaking news --police say there are multplevictims in northeast maryland in what the fbi is descriibed as an active shooter situation.". the lone suspect in maryland warehouse shooting has been captured... and is listed in critical condition. we learned a gunman killed three people and wounded two others at a rite adi distribution center in harford county, maryland... the shooting occurred at a rite aid
