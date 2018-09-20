Speech to Text for Multiple Dead in Maryland Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we still following breaking news --police say there are multplevictims in northeast maryland in what the fbi is descriibed as an active shooter situation.". the lone suspect in maryland warehouse shooting has been captured... and is listed in critical condition. we learned a gunman killed three people and wounded two others at a rite adi distribution center in harford county, maryland... the shooting occurred at a rite aid