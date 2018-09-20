Clear
HudsonAlpha Expansion

Hudson Alpha Expansion

Posted: Thu Sep 20 08:02:25 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 20 08:02:25 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for HudsonAlpha Expansion

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

victims. hudson-alpha institute for bio-technology unveiled a new building! its located in cummings research park in huntsville. the paul propst center will have 3 classrooms and allow students in north alabama -- to get hands-on experience in bio-science courses. the 100,000 square foot-- 2-story facility includes state- of-the-art
