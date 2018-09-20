Speech to Text for President and Attorney General

a 6 thousand dollar bond. more verbal attacks against jeff sessions by president trump. it started this time when he said during an invterview quote, "i don't have an attorney general. it is very sad." he later clarified and said he's just disappointed in jeff sessions. when asked if he'll fire sessions, the president said people have told him to, but quote, "we'll see." then alabama senator jeff sessions was the first member of the senate to endorse donald trump. he did so at a rally in huntsville in 2016.