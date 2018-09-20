Speech to Text for Fast Cast Thursday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's sarah singleterrry. things are moving smoothly at the exit 334 detour this morning this is where cars are being forced off this morning while crews repair the bridge near mile marker 319 traffic will be detoured here for at least the rest of the day jefferson seeger firefighters continue to hit hot spots from a fire that broke out in a home on powell street and seeger street in limestone county early this morning. the one man who was inside the building, woke in time to get out safely. but the building was destroyed by the flames. new this morning, two people are in the hospital after a car wreck in madison county. the wreck happened on butler road. both people were able to walk away from that wreck-- one person we do know has serious injuries. deputies have not said how this wreck happened. this morning, secretary of state john merrill is being sued by 3 people. the people who filed the lawsuit claimed merrill blocked them from his twitter account because of opinions they expressed. the lawsuit claims its a first amendment violation this is brand new video in of the 26 year old suspects car being towed from the melbourne international airport in florida after police responded to a security breech early this morning and led to the airport closure. i just listened to a news conference and learned the suspect is 26 years old. airport authorities say he parked his car curbside, jumped the fence and boarded an empty passenger plane under going maintence. he was arrested within 2 minutes. an invesitgation is underway as police work to determine a motive. a marshall county man is waking up in jail for his involvement in a domestic violence dispute. randall whitten was booked into the morgan county jail wednesday morning after being treated for a gunshot wound. authorities told us he got into a fist fight with his dad phillip. the madison county sheriff's office will have a new budget of33 million dollars for next year's budget. that's less than what the sheriff requested-- but says it's the biggest budget they've ever had. they will now be able to hire 10 new deputies in march. a nearly 29 million dollar grant for huntsville airport is going towards an additional taxiway and hangars. the extra tarmac will provide 11 large new plane parking positions as well as more than 600,000 square feet of hangar space. the 20-18 united states police canine association field trials is going to be hosted by the huntsville police department. k-9's from across the country are competing for the "top dog" title. this friday, a winner will be announced.