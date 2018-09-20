Speech to Text for Early Morning Limestone County House Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

good morning, and thank you for joining us. i'm bill young. :breaking news. fire has completely destroyed a home on the corner of see- ger road and powell road in limestone county. an im najahe sherman. waay 31 news reporter jefferson tyler is live at the location with an update. the house was completely smoked out. i couldn't see anything. i couldn't see in front of me. i couldn't breathe. so i went outside thats when i saw the kitchen was completely engulfed in flames. while there are changes on the horizon, we have