Hot and Sunny Today

a first amendment violation we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? while there are changes on the horizon, we have to get through another unseasonably hot afternoon.temperatures wednesday hit the upper 90s and we will be on track for more of the same today.that puts highs running about 10 to 15 degrees above average with a forecast high of 97.heat index values will be in the lower triple digits. rain holds off today and for friday, this sunny, hot trend begins its weaking.it will still be hot with highs in the low 90s, but increasing clouds and a few showers and storms should keep us from soaring close to 100 again.an approaching cold front introduces scattered showers and storms starting saturday, lasting through a large part of next week.more seasonable temperatures are on the way, as well. on your morning. up next, we'll have the waay-31 fast cast, with all of your news headlines as you head out the door. time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. things are moving smoothly at the exit 334 detour this morning this is where cars are being forced off this morning while crews repair the bridge near mile marker 319 traffic will be detoured here for at least the rest of the day jefferson seeger firefighters continue to hit hot spots from a fire that broke out in a home on powell street and seeger street in limestone county early this morning. the one man who was inside the building, woke in time to get out safely. but the building was destroyed by the flames. new this morning, two people are in the hospital after a car wreck in madison county. the wreck happened on butler road. both people were able to walk away from that wreck-- one person we do know has serious injuries. deputies have not said how this wreck happened. this morning, secretary of state john merrill is being sued by 3 people. the people who filed the lawsuit claimed merrill blocked them from his twitter account because of opinions they expressed. the lawsuit claims its a first amendment violation