Clear
BREAKING NEWS: House fire on Segar Road Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Hot and Sunny Today

WAAY 31 Meteorologist Kate McKenna talks about today's high temperatures and what the upcoming weekend has in store

Posted: Thu Sep 20 05:19:10 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 20 05:41:23 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

Speech to Text for Hot and Sunny Today

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a first amendment violation we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? while there are changes on the horizon, we have to get through another unseasonably hot afternoon.temperatures wednesday hit the upper 90s and we will be on track for more of the same today.that puts highs running about 10 to 15 degrees above average with a forecast high of 97.heat index values will be in the lower triple digits. rain holds off today and for friday, this sunny, hot trend begins its weaking.it will still be hot with highs in the low 90s, but increasing clouds and a few showers and storms should keep us from soaring close to 100 again.an approaching cold front introduces scattered showers and storms starting saturday, lasting through a large part of next week.more seasonable temperatures are on the way, as well. on your morning. up next, we'll have the waay-31 fast cast, with all of your news headlines as you head out the door. time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. things are moving smoothly at the exit 334 detour this morning this is where cars are being forced off this morning while crews repair the bridge near mile marker 319 traffic will be detoured here for at least the rest of the day jefferson seeger firefighters continue to hit hot spots from a fire that broke out in a home on powell street and seeger street in limestone county early this morning. the one man who was inside the building, woke in time to get out safely. but the building was destroyed by the flames. new this morning, two people are in the hospital after a car wreck in madison county. the wreck happened on butler road. both people were able to walk away from that wreck-- one person we do know has serious injuries. deputies have not said how this wreck happened. this morning, secretary of state john merrill is being sued by 3 people. the people who filed the lawsuit claimed merrill blocked them from his twitter account because of opinions they expressed. the lawsuit claims its a first amendment violation
Huntsville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events