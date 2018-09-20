Speech to Text for Grammy Winner Teaching at Calhoun

12- year-old will be charged. new at 4... a grammy award-winning musician and producer is now teaching at calhoun community college in decatur. chris vrenna's resume includes work with the "nine inch nails" - marilyn manson and david bowie just to name a few. waay 31's alyssa martin sat in one of his classes to learn more about his career and what led him to the classroom. "chris vrenna moved to alabama just one month ago to teach music technology, but he's no stranger to the classroom and is now hoping to inspire the next group of young musicians." nat pop of classroom chris vrenna is now the head of calhoun's music technology program- teaching 5 classes this semester. his students see taking classes from a professional as an exciting opportunity. " learning here with chris and the whole program is something that a lot of people can only dream about having. vrenna started playing the drums at 6 years old. music and education continued to attract his interest in college. " the band i was playing with in high school became nine inch nails, so i was 21 when we got signed." that's just the start of his career in music that spanned over 30 years. " when nine inch nails performed at woodstock, still the largest crowd i've ever played for, 300,000 in the field." vrenna would eventually work with bands including u-2, smashing pumpkins, gnarles barley. vrenna also played drums and keyboard for marilyn manson. "for the most part i took every experience i got as an opportunity." but living the life of a glamorous rock and roll star had it downfalls too. "one thing that's crippled so many people i've worked with and it's in the news again is substance problems. it feels like you either figure out a way to live sober as you grow older or a lot of them don't make it, i just had a friend die two months ago from alcohol. " vrenna's final tour ended with marilyn manson in 2011. after an extensive shoulder injury, he looked to teaching as his next career move. " you come out of marilyn manson and you want to be a teacher? why not?" " the students have been great, they're really receptive and i'm just excited to see where this all goes from here." reporting in decatur, alyssa martin waay 31 news. aside from teaching full time - chris has a private recording studio where he still finds time to record music. he is also pursuing his masters