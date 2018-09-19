Speech to Text for Latest in Tennessee Valley Sports

crossing. its been twenty years to the day, since the legendary tennessee florida game at neyland stadium. the vols took down the gators, and the goal posts storming the field as they celebrated the big victory. tennesee went on the win the natty thatyear, and on saturday they are bringing the 1998 championship team back , to be honored before kickoff, of the you guessed it, the tennesee, florida game. jeremy pruitt said in his presser today,he wants the national championship team's mentality to rub off on his current vols. they did it at the highest level. im excited theyre back, im looking forward to meeting a lot of the guys. ive met some of them. but i want them around our guys, i want them around out program pruitt says he's looking forward to the challenge. vols fans should note, argueably, florida's best defensive player, cece jefferson returned last week for the gators after a suspension. so he will play saturday. it's a night game in neyland, kickoff set for 7. the reigning super bowl champs, resigned madison academy and vandy alum, jordan matthews today. he will help the eagles depleted wide recieving core. matthews was originally drafted by the eagles back in 2014. so good for our local boy, maybe we'll see him play on sunday.doug pederson says he looking fully recovered form the hamstring injury he suffered this summer. another auburn player has left the program, becoming the fourth to do so since fall camp started. jalen harris,announc ed today he will redshirt the rest of the season and seek a grad transfer opportunity in the spring, the senior tight end, was a three star recruit out of montgomery. the late philip lutzenkurchin mentored jalen in high school. and was a huge influence on him to join the tigers. jalen finishes his auburn career with four receptions for 33 yards and two touch downs. sooo how about a space jam 2 guys? uhhh it's happening with lebron james. black panther director, ryan coogler, is teaming up with the king for the movie. james' production company springhill entertainment tweeted wednesday that coogler will produce the sequel to the 1996 movie that featured michael jordan and warner brothers animated characters. there 's been talks of this for years, but it's finally happening.filming is slated to start in 2019.