Speech to Text for City Streets Could see improvement

birmingham and montgomery. new at five huntsville was just awarded a new safety grant which could mean improvements to huntsville roads for pedestrians and bikers the grant is thanks to smart growth america and puts huntsville among three cities learning from each other to find out what they can do to improve traffic safety. waay31s sierra phillips spoke with city representatives , bicyclist, and pedestrians about what this could mean for your safety in huntsville "every once in a while somebody will really come flying through and obviously that gets a little dangerous" leven "there are definitely places that i would not choose to ride on and certain times of the day i would not choose to ride austin smith and chris leven walk and bike often here in huntsville-- they both told me although they've seen some issues for the most part they feel safe . smith "especially in the downtown area its been getting pretty good, pretty walkable. i feel like the city has been doing a lot to make that happen already" leven "i can definitely see things are improving but there's still a long road to go to make things safer and appear safer for us" "improvements like right here on spragins street-bicyclist here will notice sensors that let the traffic lights know they're there" improvements like these got huntsville a spot in smart growth americas three city collaboration-- representatives from huntsville will head to pittsburgh and durham and vice versa to learn from each other. this whole process will take 10 months-- but after that changes could be on the way to make huntsville safer. leven "its more about value to our community -- its always going to be for someone who sells bicycles and services them but i think it makes for a better place to live" the collaboration has a focus on safety technologies-- and we could see more coming to huntsville after its done. in huntsville sp waay31 news this is the second time huntsville has earned