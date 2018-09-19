Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Son behind bars after beating Dad

A Marshall county man is in jail for beating his father.

Posted: Wed Sep 19 19:30:33 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 19 19:30:33 PDT 2018
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

Speech to Text for Son behind bars after beating Dad

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

afternoon. that's in the asbury community thanks for joining us, i'mdemetriamcclenton. and i'm dan shaffer randall whitten was booked into the marshall county jail around 2 o'clock this morning on a domestic violence charge waay31's brittany collins went to where it all happened... and spoke with neighbors. investigators say randall norman lives in crossville....but drove here yesterday to visit his father--phillip whitten...when phillip arrived, deputies say he assaulted and pistol whipped his father. vo according to deputies, during the fight--phillip shot his son in the mouth... i spoke with neighbors but none of them felt comfortable talking on camera because they're very close to phillip...they thought phillip and randall had a good relationship. they were surprised when they saw the ambulance and deputies at the home yesterday. randall is now in jail after being airlifted to huntsville hospital for treatment. phillip is at marshall medical center south where he's getting treatment for his injuries. look live according to the marshall county sheriff's page--randall's bond hasn't been set. reporting in marshall county brittany collins waay 31
Huntsville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events