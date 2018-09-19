Speech to Text for Son behind bars after beating Dad

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

afternoon. that's in the asbury community thanks for joining us, i'mdemetriamcclenton. and i'm dan shaffer randall whitten was booked into the marshall county jail around 2 o'clock this morning on a domestic violence charge waay31's brittany collins went to where it all happened... and spoke with neighbors. investigators say randall norman lives in crossville....but drove here yesterday to visit his father--phillip whitten...when phillip arrived, deputies say he assaulted and pistol whipped his father. vo according to deputies, during the fight--phillip shot his son in the mouth... i spoke with neighbors but none of them felt comfortable talking on camera because they're very close to phillip...they thought phillip and randall had a good relationship. they were surprised when they saw the ambulance and deputies at the home yesterday. randall is now in jail after being airlifted to huntsville hospital for treatment. phillip is at marshall medical center south where he's getting treatment for his injuries. look live according to the marshall county sheriff's page--randall's bond hasn't been set. reporting in marshall county brittany collins waay 31