Speech to Text for Limestone Co stabbing victims identified

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

doesnt discriminate new at five! in the last hour we've learned the names of the victims of that fatal stabbing in limestone county. investigators with the sheriff's office said a 15 year old suspect killed her sister, 19-year-old rosa lee maldonado and her mother, rosa aminta maldonado. the stabbing happened early this morning at a mobile home on west schoolhouse road just down the street from west limestone high school. waay 31's rodneya ross is out in limestone county talking to people who live in the community. rodneya -- what are people telling you? well dan and demetria, they're telling me they're not familiar with the family and they believe they just moved here within the last few months. they also tell me they can't believe something like this happened here. i talked to a family friend who said the family moved to alabama at the end of the school year in 2017 -- but neighbors here on west schoolhouse road said they just noticed the mobile home the family lived in just a couple of months ago. while they didn't know the family personally many of them told me their hearts go out to their family members and they're still trying to wrap their heads around this happening in their community. "not normally in our area. not anything like that to happen. so it does shock you because you're not expecting that." the name of the 15-year-old suspect won't be released because she is a minor. the sheriff's office says they're still looking for a motive. reporting live in limestone county, rr, waay 31 news. we'll continue to update you both here and online as more details become available. for coverage you can