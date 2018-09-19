Clear
LawCall: Health Insurance

What to do when your health insurance comopany denies your claim

just like tonight we're going to pull out some about landlord/tenant and housing discrimination. will league is here from siniard, timberlake & league. so starting us off talking about health insurance. if your health insurance company refuses to pay your claim or approve your treatment, is that it, do you give up? >> will league: it could be. you may have an clause. oftentimes it's expensive and red tape process getting it approved. doctors and hospital, it i usually goes to your insurance carrier and you find out it's denied or your insurance doesn't cover that type of treatment, what can you do? well, know your plan. i say that. i haven't read my plan. who reads that stuff? to be honest you have to look and see if you qualify for those type of benefits before you enter into that type of procedure. sometimes it's life saving, you have no choice. so contact the carrier, get them to -- you want to get a written denial of whatever they're trying to deny, and then sea if there's an arbitration clause because if there's not, you can make a claim for breach of contract and go to court. if there is, then you're forced to go into arbitration. arbitration agreements are typically weighed against the consumer and for big business. so you want to try and avoid arbitration clause ifs you can, because it limits your access if they breach the agreement in any way. tough stuff. >> sharon doviet: good information. i haven't read my policy either. >> will league: nobody reads that stuff, but you want to look and find out what your coverages are and get with the person and find out what insurance you have. i can read
