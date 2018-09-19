Speech to Text for The Healthy WAAY: Treatment For Respiratory Problems

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information for anyone who ever gets a scratchy throat...or stuffy nose on a regular basis. as najahe sherman explains, some doctors think the public might not be in your lungs, but rather your stomach. vo/narration...... susan howard is a registered nurse and volunteer teacher who gradually started having trouble in front of a large class. cg susan howard in: :09 out: :14 "i'd lose my voice and say just bear with me. i do this." vo/narration...... lisa smelkinson's symptoms appeared suddenly and they were tough to ignore. cg lisa smelkinson in: :19 out: :25 "i remember distinctly having lunch with a friend and coming home and coughing to the point of almost vomiting." vo/narration...... both women were treated for months for what doctors thought were colds, allergies, or asthma until they visited doctor jamie koufman . cg jamie koufman, md, facs director, voice institute of ny clinical professor of otolaryngology at the new york eye & ear infirmary of the mt. sinai medical system in: :34 out: :41 "the problem with the idea that it's asthma or a cold is that the symptoms don't go away. even after the asthma is treated they continue to have symptoms." nat sound both lisa smelkinson and susan howard say their symptoms have significantly decreased since they made dietary changes. doctor koufman says for some patients, certain medications called h-2 antagonists like pepcid, or zantac