Limestone County Deadly Double Stabbing

WAAY 31's Jefferson Tyler reports on an incident in Limestone County in which a mother and a daughter were stabbed to death

Posted: Wed Sep 19 10:26:28 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 19 10:26:29 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

Speech to Text for Limestone County Deadly Double Stabbing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

case. a mother and her 15 year old daughter were stabbed to death at a mobile home alongwest school house road in limestone county. another daughter of the slain woman is the suspect in the murders. the limestone county sheriff's office says deputies found the suspect stabbing herself in her face and neck at the location, when they arrived. he suspect is recovering in huntsville hospital and law enforcement is hoping to talk to her. limestone county sheriff mike blakely says the teenage daughter who was killed was the person who called the incident into law enforcement. the family had moved from new york to the area. the sheriff's office says that officers have been called to the location several times in the past,for family disputes. -12 there was indicators that there was a problem. and unfortunately. it's easy to look at after the fact and see it. it's a lot more difficult to
