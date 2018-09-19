Clear
Parker Couple Hearings Cancelled

Preliminary hearings for Aleisha and Bradley Parker were cancelled due to the prosecutor not being available

Posted: Wed Sep 19 10:22:18 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 19 10:22:18 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

new details ... the preliminary hearing for the madison county couple charged with killing their son got cancelled for today ... aleisha parker was supposed to be in court today at 9:30. her husband bradley was going to appear at two. the hearing was continued because the prosecutor was not available. the couple is charged in the shooting death of their 13 month
