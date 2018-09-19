Speech to Text for Madison County Commission Budget Meeting

and i'm bill young breaking news ... in the last half hour we learned the madison county commission gave the sheirff's office enough money to add 10 new deputies by march ... the comission's budget is more than 174 million dollars ... and as of now the sheriff's office is getting 55 percent of the budget ... the comission also approved a pay reaise for dispatchers ... budget discussions are still happening now ... so it is still unclear whether the sheriff's office will get the full 3.8 million dollars they requested