Madison County Commission Budget Meeting

The Madison County Commission gave the Sheriff's Office enough money to add 10 new deputies by March

Posted: Wed Sep 19 10:19:44 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 19 10:19:44 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

Speech to Text for Madison County Commission Budget Meeting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and i'm bill young breaking news ... in the last half hour we learned the madison county commission gave the sheirff's office enough money to add 10 new deputies by march ... the comission's budget is more than 174 million dollars ... and as of now the sheriff's office is getting 55 percent of the budget ... the comission also approved a pay reaise for dispatchers ... budget discussions are still happening now ... so it is still unclear whether the sheriff's office will get the full 3.8 million dollars they requested
Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

Shooting victim's family calls for change

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

