Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Talks of New Fire Station Near School

Talks of New Fire Station Near School

Posted: Wed Sep 19 08:12:15 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 19 08:12:15 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Talks of New Fire Station Near School

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

call police. the fire chief in decatur is suggested the city build a new fire station near austin high school. according to the decatur daily, response times to the school could force construction of a new fire station in the future. the city council president suggested the city move an existing station closer to the school...but that would delay response times to
Huntsville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Florence
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events