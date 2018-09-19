Speech to Text for Fast Cast Wednesday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. right now limestone county sheriff's investigators are still inside this mobile home where a mother and daughter were stabbed to death. vo: the victims were the suspect's mother and teenage sister. the suspect was rushed to hospital after she stabbed herself repeatedly in the head and neck. law enforcement is waiting on her recovery to see if she will talk to them about what happened. bill? huntsville police are investigating after someone shot into a car at an apartment multiple times. officers said the owner of the car was about to head to the store when he discovered his pt cruiser had multiple gun shots in it. right now, police don't have a motive for the shooting. the madison county couple charged with killing their 13 month old son will appear in court today ... aleisha and bradley parker's hearing today should tell us whether the couple's case will move forward to a trial ... their baby died of a gunshot wound ... bill an inmate who walked off his work detail is back in jail. police recaptured gregory mccluscky in pensacola florida. mccluskey escaped a work detail in baldwin county. he was convicted for a burglary charge in limestone county. an amber alert issued this morning. right now- tennessee authorities need your help to find a three week old baby taken from his home in memphis. authorities say steven smith was taken by his non custodial father from his mothers memphis home. the suspect, stevie boyd is considered armed and dangerous. if you see him or the baby call police. the father of the child who brought a gun to blossomwood is in jail. letroy cole junior is charged with having stolen property and being a convicted felon with a firearm. he's in the madison county jail on a $21,000 dollar bond. waay 31 found out cole plead guilty in 2014 to a felony drug charge in chicago and spent a year in jail. there is only 9 days left for people in huntsville to weigh in on the city's transit study. a study by a consulting firm hired by the city collected opinions on possible changes to the city's transit system. for more information on how to take part just head online to waay t-v dot com. happening today-- we'll learn the restaurants for this year's tailgate with the taste of huntsville. it is a fundraiser on october 2nd in the von braun center. money raised benefits the downtown rescue mission and the harrison home for children. the announcement takes place today at ten. happening today--- pavement testing in limestone county in limestone county. it takes place in both outside lanes near the i 565 - i 65 interchange. it starts at 8 am and continues until 3 pm. jest be careful of work crews.