Texas granny kills 12-foot alligator

A Texas mayor and grandmother shot and killed a 12-foot-long alligator Monday.

Posted: Wed Sep 19 06:42:35 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 19 06:43:29 PDT 2018
Posted By: CNN

LIVINGSTON, Texas -- A Texas mayor and grandmother shot and killed a 12-foot-long alligator Monday.

Livingston Mayor Judy Cochran said the alligator, which was 12 feet long and 580 pounds, was found at her family ranch along the Trinity River.

"One shot in the head and he went under. Typically they'll do what they call a death roll, and just roll over and over and over. Well, this one didn't," she said.

Cochran said the gator could be responsible for a missing animal from the ranch.

"Three years ago, we came up missing a miniature horse. They are about … like a big lab," she said.

Polk County is one of a few core counties where residents can kill an alligator on 20 days of the year. It must be baited and caught first.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife window is now, so Cochran took matters into her own hands.

Cochran sent the alligator to a local taxidermist, where its head and tail will be mounted. The body, she will have made into boots.

