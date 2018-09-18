Speech to Text for voting map district standup

and i'm marylee melendez. waay 31's kody fisher is doing some digging to find out who would pay for the recount... and how much it would cost. kody. frances akridge fell just 8 votes short from claiming the district two city council seat here at city hall. according to alabama secretary of state... john merrill... if she wants a recount... akridge will have to pay for it... virginia bain has live in huntsville for forty two years... and she was one of the little over forty eight hundred people in district two to vote... and she voted for akridge... virginia bain/lives in district 2 "i think i was more disappointed in the lack of turnout then the fact that she fell just short." she would like to see the city of huntsville pay for a recount... with the vote being so close to an out-right victory. virginia bain/lives in district 2 "i find it rather sad that she has to pay for that out of her own pocket." alabama secretary of state john merrill says state law requires any candidate asking for a recount ...to cover the cost. he did not know exactly how much a recount would cost... but he says the huntsville city clerkwould know... nats: kody fisher "because it's labor day and city hall is closed we can't ask the city clerk exactly how much a recount will cost, but a recount for just district 2 would cost less than a recount for the entire city of huntsville." merrill says unless glaring mistakes were made in tallying the provisional and absentee ballots... it is highly unlikely akridge would gain the eight she needed through a recount... because of how accurate the electronic voting machines are... virginia bain/lives in district 2 "i would be very surprised that the hand written ballots are totally perfectly accurately counted. i would have a hard time doing it if i were doing it personally." which is why bain would like to see a recount... but if there is not one... and the election goes to the runoff on october 9th... virginia bain/lives in district 2 "i would hope that more people will see how important voting is and turnout." akridge will make her decision on the recount tomorrow afternoon... if she chooses the recount we'll be finding out how much it will cost her... and we'll be trying to find out how much the runoff election will cost the city of huntsville if she does not choose the recount... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31