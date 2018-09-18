Speech to Text for Blossomwood story and good track

elementary student accidentally shot another student at school. waay 31's kody fisher was in the meeting... and talked to parents about what they thought of the new plans to improve safety... the parents who walk... or drive across this bridge every day to take their kids to blossomwood elementary school tell me they just want their children to be safe... and the parents i'm talked to liked what the district... and city officials had to say... blake spencer is one of roughly a hundred and fifty blossomwood parents in the roomtuesday night. spencer agrees with district... and city officials about children needing better parenting... blake spencer/parent "i personally don't believe this is a gun issue. i do believe that is it parenting and what's happening at home is trickling down to what's happening in our school system." margie hammonds has a grandchild in the district and says parents need to step up as well... margie hammonds/grand parent "the child should reflect the training at home and then the parent and the school work hand in hand in raising a good person." superintendent christie finley would not go into specifics about how the two children involved in the incident will be punished... but she did say they are not in school and will face consequences... in the current behavioral learning guide... an elementary school student cannot be expelled... several parents in the meeting brought up a willingness for the district to change that rule... margie hammonds/grand parent "children have to learn there's a consequence and that's what you're teaching them at a younger age." blake spencer/parent "i believe that it should be as strict at elementary school as it is in high school. this is where they're learning. if they know they can get away with some things here then it's going to trickle up into high school and junior high." the ideas of a clear backpack policy for all students in the district... and metal detectors were well received by many in the meeting... but the biggest agreement in the crowd came from improved parenting at home... which is why spencer says the meeting was partially for show... blake spencer/parent "i believe there's a little lip service involved. i think the people that are needing to be reached weren't in this meeting. i think the parent's that cared and wanted to be here were here, but the parents the message needed to get to were sitting at home somewhere." a couple of notes on the policies the district is considering putting in place... according to several members on the board of education... a clear backpack policy could take anywhere from four months to a year to go into effect... very rough estimates for metal detectors show it could be incredibly costly... with a potential price tag over a million dollars a year just for the five high schools... and that doesn't include middle and elementary schools... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31