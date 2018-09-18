Speech to Text for Unseasonably Hot & Mainly Dry Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

chief meteorologist stephen bowers here with a look at the forecast. showers are scarce going into our tuesday evening. any showers you encounter will be brief, but most of us will stay dry for the evening drive. weather looks to make a good start for the north alabama state fair in muscle shoals. your wednesday will be mostly sunny and mainly dry. temperatures will be in the lower 70s on wednesday morning, and you will likely need the sunglasses for your drive to work. if you're stepping out around midday for lunch, expect warm sunshine with temperatures near 90. the afternoon will warm into the low-to-mid 90s. heat indices will be near 100 degrees for much of the tennessee valley. as we told you on monday, moderate drought conditions are growing more widespread across the