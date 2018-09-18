Clear
BREAKING NEWS: HPD on scene at Shady Lane regarding barricaded subject Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Unseasonably Hot & Mainly Dry Wednesday

Temperatures will climb into the 90s with heat indices near 100 on Wednesday afternoon. Showers aren't likely to bring much relief.

Posted: Tue Sep 18 20:26:05 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 18 20:26:06 PDT 2018
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

Speech to Text for Unseasonably Hot & Mainly Dry Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

chief meteorologist stephen bowers here with a look at the forecast. showers are scarce going into our tuesday evening. any showers you encounter will be brief, but most of us will stay dry for the evening drive. weather looks to make a good start for the north alabama state fair in muscle shoals. your wednesday will be mostly sunny and mainly dry. temperatures will be in the lower 70s on wednesday morning, and you will likely need the sunglasses for your drive to work. if you're stepping out around midday for lunch, expect warm sunshine with temperatures near 90. the afternoon will warm into the low-to-mid 90s. heat indices will be near 100 degrees for much of the tennessee valley. as we told you on monday, moderate drought conditions are growing more widespread across the
Huntsville
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events