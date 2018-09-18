Speech to Text for Madison Co. Teacher gets medal of honor

new at 5 -- a madison county teacher is being recognized for his outstanding character and dedication to his students. waay 31's rodneya ross spent time in the teacher'slast hour class. she found out why he was selected to receive an award that only four educators nationwide receive each year. cool, funny, best teacher ever, those are just some of the words that students here at monrovia middle school have used to describe mr. lambert. vo: learning is the main goal in mr. lambert's world history classes -- but he knows how to have fun while doing it. the former business man has only been teaching for seven years -- six of those at monrovia middle school. sot: lambert "i love working with young people and i love history and there's some important things students need to know that i felt that i could share that with them." vo: but it's not his singing and dancing with students that makes him popular with his students -- it's the character he shows to those around him. sot: thompson "he is very patriotic. very passionate man about social studies." vo: lambert participated in the character development program through the congressional medal of honor foundation which teaches attendees the six core values of honor: courage and sacrifice, commitment and integrity, and citizenship and patriotism. the recipients of the program have to show how they use those values at their schools. sot: lambert "i was unhappy with the way we celebrate veteran's day. so i, working with many many other teachers at the school, we put together a great veteran's day celebration and part of that was the character development program." ll out: mr. lambert will be going to l.a. next month to accept his award. in madison co, rr, waay 31 news. . each award recipientwill receive five-thousand dollars by the