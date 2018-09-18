Clear
BREAKING NEWS: HPD on scene at Shady Lane regarding barricaded subject Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Madison Co. Teacher gets medal of honor

A Madison County teacher is being recognized for his outstanding character and dedication to students.

Posted: Tue Sep 18 19:51:32 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 18 19:51:32 PDT 2018
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

Speech to Text for Madison Co. Teacher gets medal of honor

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at 5 -- a madison county teacher is being recognized for his outstanding character and dedication to his students. waay 31's rodneya ross spent time in the teacher'slast hour class. she found out why he was selected to receive an award that only four educators nationwide receive each year. cool, funny, best teacher ever, those are just some of the words that students here at monrovia middle school have used to describe mr. lambert. vo: learning is the main goal in mr. lambert's world history classes -- but he knows how to have fun while doing it. the former business man has only been teaching for seven years -- six of those at monrovia middle school. sot: lambert "i love working with young people and i love history and there's some important things students need to know that i felt that i could share that with them." vo: but it's not his singing and dancing with students that makes him popular with his students -- it's the character he shows to those around him. sot: thompson "he is very patriotic. very passionate man about social studies." vo: lambert participated in the character development program through the congressional medal of honor foundation which teaches attendees the six core values of honor: courage and sacrifice, commitment and integrity, and citizenship and patriotism. the recipients of the program have to show how they use those values at their schools. sot: lambert "i was unhappy with the way we celebrate veteran's day. so i, working with many many other teachers at the school, we put together a great veteran's day celebration and part of that was the character development program." ll out: mr. lambert will be going to l.a. next month to accept his award. in madison co, rr, waay 31 news. . each award recipientwill receive five-thousand dollars by the
Huntsville
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events