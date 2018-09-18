Speech to Text for Women Honoring women (Lynne Vallely)

homes who don't. five local women will soon receive awards from the women's economic development council foundation. it will take place this thursday at the "women honoring women" event. i sat down with one of the honorees, lynne vallely.. vallely is the president of barry millsaps properties. she is using a personal tragedy to help others find hope and peace. when you hear lynne vallely's resume... you can tell she knows how to network. 2. my friend bud cramer became a congressman and i was able to go work for him. that lead to a job at nasa. that led to a job with senator sessions office. then, i wanted to get into the nonprofit world. i was passionate about historic preservation, i was passionate about the conservation of our natural environmnet. the community foundation came along and then my friend, rick meyers offered me a job at hudsonalpha. her strong work ethic and pursuit of excellence didn't come by coincidence. vallely comes from a long line of hard workers. 10. my dad was a farmer, my grandparents were farmers and ran little country stores. she had an especially close relationship with her father. 16. he was, he was my buddy. sadly, he took his own life when she was 28. 18. i was unable to reach him. i don't think i will get over the fact that i was not able to help him. that sense of guilt manifested itself in other ways in her life... specifically with work. 20. i thought i needed to work very hard to build back my family name because there is a stigma attached to suicide. that got me started on climbing the career ladder and proving myself. she would soon realize... it was not necessary. vallely is now at peace... she now now helps others who are in a similar situation. her motto is... 24. what is the loving thing to do in this moment? vallely is now walking in her destiny... she doesn't need the long resume... she is living by her definition of success now. 23. having a walk with god, having a successful marriage, having a loving family, having mutually supportive friendships. being able to make the most of your talents. as a "women honoring women recipient... her goal is to ensure huntsville is known for being the most inclusive, professional, accepting and accomplished community in the nation. 24. i don't see why that can't happen. waay 31 is a proud sponsor of the w-e-d-c foundation's "women honoring women" event. it is this thursday, september 20th at the von braun center. money raised from the event will go towards scholarships and educational workshops for college women. to learn more about the organization,