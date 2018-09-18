Speech to Text for Women Honoring Women: Paulette Risher

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

help they needed. waay 31 is a proud sponsor of the "women honoring women" event. i sat down with one of the five honorees... paulette risher. risher is the chief programs officer at "still serving veterans" in huntsville. she is using her 34-years of active and reserve service in the army... to help other veterans successfully transition back into civilian work. 5. when you're a major general of the united states army retired, you think college, into uniform, into a 6-figure job, and life's great. but, that wasn't paulette risher's path. she served 9 years of active duty after college.. met her husband, ed, along the way... had a daughter... and then... her husband developed p-t-s-d. it was un- diagnosed then . 6.he was ill, much sicker than we knew at the time. so, they got out of the army. civilian life was a lot rougher than they pictured. 8. i worked for an oil company that was going into bankruptcy. i worked for a defense contractor who was going to jail because the owner was pathological liar. that's not colloquial, that's clinical. she eventually took a job as a typist... while also enlisting again, to work with the army reserve unit. risher worked two jobs for 20 years... as you can imagine.. 10. i was just exhausted. i was trying to be a wife, mother, then a grandmother. i have sick parents, he has sick parents, my husband's sick. and, she was deployed a few times. the responsibility, 24-7 expectations from work... took its toll. but, she understood... the more money she brought into the household...the more she could support her ailing husband. 18. i would have never been a general if it weren't for him. 19. he was willing to take over the home front. he didn't have an ego about who was writing the checks and who was bringing the money in. ed was diagnosed with cancer in 2009 and died in 2010. to date, risher's biggest accomplishment is the way their family rallied around him for the last two months of his life. 15. it's not the thing you look back upon with pride.but, you have to be grateful for that. that is an honor to walk with somebody during that time. we were good at it. we were proud of what we did. risher is motivated -- more now than ever-- to help others in a similar situation. she strives to bring more positivity into the world everyday... while working at "still serving veterans" 21. i'm also able to be a voice to people in transition. this is the kind of job that enables me to give back. as a "women honoring women" award recipient... she encourages other women to trust the lord... and know.. 24. if you have to push so hard to get something done where things aren't falling into place. or, things don't happen when you think it should. you need to take a step back. waay 31 is a proud sponsor of the w-e-d-c foundation's "women honoring women" event. it is this thursday, september 20th at the von braun center. money raised from the event will go towards scholarships and educational workshops for college women. to learn more