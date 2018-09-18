Speech to Text for Madison City Schools Growth Plan

will begin. happening now-- madison city schools could see some changes including new schools, new staff, and new requirements for students. right now the district's superintendent is presenting his plan on where the district could be headed. waay 31s sierra phillips sat down with superintendent robby parker today to find out what parents can expect and who is going to pay for it i'm here at james clements high school where right now madison city schools are celebrating their 20 year anniversary-- but also tonight the superintendent is telling parents what changes could be on the way . superintendent parker told me there are a few challenges facing madison city schools he said the biggest is in 3 years, the district will outgrow the middle schools and elementary schools. parker "we've got to add a new elementary and middle school within 3 years" the second main issue-- class size to teacher ratio parker "we've got one of the highest...and ill say this...the worst class size ratios in the state of alabama" and he says the pre-k programs need to grow parker "we're turning away 150-200 a year because we don't have the space." the solution? hiring more staff and building more schools... but this comes at a price parker "if we have to build an elementary, middle and high school it'll be over 200 million dollars" superintendent parker told me they haven't decided how exactly they will pay for these improvements, but one idea is to add a half-a-cent tax. in madison sp waay31 news madison city schools will hold community input meetingson these changes. it's october 3rd at 6pm at horizon elementary and october 23rd at 6pm at heritage elementary.