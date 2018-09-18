Speech to Text for Madison Awards Contract for new Stadium

the scene. new information at 6-- today the city of madison officially awarded the contract to begin building the new minor league baseball stadium. groundwork for the stadium has already begun and it will be located at town madison off i 565 near zierdt road...... waay 31's steven dilsizian was there-- looking into how the final decision was made. take looklive: well its official... the city of madison today approved the bid of hoar construction to build the new baseball stadium right here. the base price of the construction? well its looking to be over 38 million dollars. take sot: tommy overcash - president of city council "at this point... this allows us to keep on schedule and so we don't slow down the construction" madison city council called a special meeting on tuesday to vote on the approval of hoar construction to build the new minor league baseball stadium that will be home to the rocket city trash pandas.... city council president tommy overcash says the low offer and experience of the company made it an easy decision. take sot: overcash "at this point we are still below... taking the construction contract which is just shy of 39 million plus the soft cost ... we are still below the 46 million dollars. overcash says there were thee qualified bidders the city council had to select from... now that the construction company has been selected... city of madison mayor paul finley says they can start to plan ahead... take sot: paul finley - mayor of city of madison "once you award the base bid... we're set up for success now in working together with our teams... ballcorps and the city of madison to be able to find areas that help make the experience the best that it can be" and although the city wants this stadium to be a one of a kind... the mayor says they are going to be smart with their money. take sot: finley "and that's what we'll see with ballcorps is that we will continue to work together to maximize what we get out of the venue while keeping that number close to 46 million" in madison... steven dilsizian...waay31 news. at this time there is no set date for when construction on the