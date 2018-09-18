Speech to Text for The Healthy WAAY: Nearsightedness Prevention

new information --by the year 2050, five billion people will be near-sighted... doctors say part of the problem could be too much screen time for children... a researcher at the university of washington has developed glasses to counteract excessive eye growth, which leads to the problem. twelve-year-old olivia kwan has worn glasses since first grade. cg olivia kwan in: :04 out: :13 "i couldn't even see things that my friends, even though they had glasses, like, could see." vo/narration...... both her parents have myopia and knew olivia's eyes would get worse. so they got her into researcher jay neitz's trial for glasses to slow or stop progression. cg jen chan olivia's mom in: :24 out: :34 "if there was an opportunity to help her either sort of slow down or stop her myopia and also contribute to the medical field to help other kids, i was all for that." vo/narration...... neitz says as kids grow, their eyes ideally lengthen until they have perfect vision. too much time in front of a screen confuses the eye since everything is in focus. the eye keeps growing, leading to myopia. cg jay neitz, phd professor, department of ophthalmology university of washington in: :47 out: 1:01 "we have invented glasses that are designed to make images on the retina more like images would normally fall when people are not reading or having things close to their eyes." vo/narration...... the glasses look like this. they make things on the periphery blurry, like it would be if you were outside. that signal slows lengthening of the eye. jay neitz, phd in: 1:10 out: 1:21 "it thinks, "oh, everything's cool because i'm focused close, but things in the periphery are blurry. i must not need to grow anymore." vo/narration...... olivia's had the glasses for a month and says she can already tell a difference. olivia kwan in: 1:25 out: 1:31 "the glasses that i was accustomed to only a few months ago were now too strong for me." . children who wore the glasses in the last trial showed 70-percent slower progression than those