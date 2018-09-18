Clear
Pets Without Homes Sent Out Of State

in huntsville october 19th. dozens of dogs and cats are being transported from alabama to wisconsin because of overcrowding issues in shelters. hummane societies in alabama transported puppies and kittens to a wisconsin humane association because of extreme overcrowding in shelters in our state. the human societyin alabama is already considered full. "alabama and a lot of the southern states they just do not have population control spay and neuter is not as easy for the folks there. nor do they understand the importance of it as much but they are trying to educate." the shelter in wisconsin is also giving residentsa
