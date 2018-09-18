Speech to Text for District Continues to Grow

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

still be the fight song. a discussion today regarding the rapid growth in the madison city school district. superintendent robby parker planned a meeting is tonight at at six at james clemmons high school to discuss future plans for growth.. 400 students joined the district since may. current enrollment is 11,000 students -