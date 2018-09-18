Speech to Text for New Policy for Morgan County Deputies

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

what caused the wreck. a new policy at the morgan county sheriff's office states all non-lethal rounds are to be stored in open, safe storage-- so other people can see the weapons are unloaded. the new policy comes after a deputy was shot in the jaw with a bean bag by another deputy. the deputy who was shot was released from