Speech to Text for Trinity Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Wreck

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay 31 news a deadly wreck in morgan county claimed the life of a trinity man. the decatur police department says lonnie busbey hit a guardrail while driving on i-65 near decatur. police say busbey died on impact. alabama state troopers are