Ohio town makes early Christmas for boy with cancer

(CNN) -- An Ohio town rallied around a sick boy and delivered him an elaborate early Christmas.

Residents of Colerain Township are rallying around the family of 2-year-old Brody Allen, who was diagnosed with brain cancer, and was given only a few months to live.

Supporters worked together to bring the family an early holiday celebration.

Santa Claus even made a special early delivery for Brody.

"To have so many people across the world reach out to my son to tell him, 'Merry Christmas, we're thinking about you. We love you,' is the greatest gift that I, as a father, could never give him," said Brody's father.

In a show of solidarity, and a lot of strength, six cancer survivors in Colorado teamed up to pull a 100,000-pound cement truck.

The Pink Powerhouse Pull was a first-of-its-kind event, and was put on to raise awareness and money for cancer research.

In legal news, an abused horse in Oregon is suing its former owner for $100,000.

The horse's name, ironically, is Justice. He was taken from his owners after being found sick and severely underweight.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund is now seeking $100,000 in damages on behalf of Justice.

The fund's attorneys said that if the lawsuit is won, it would be the first case to establish that animals have a right to sue their abusers.

As to whether the case will move forward, a judge is expected to make a ruling soon.