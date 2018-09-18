News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Officer Charged With Murder
State Parks
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Officer Charged With Murder
State Parks
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
BREAKING NEWS: Homicide reported in Muscle Shoals
Full Story
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
'Mary Poppins Returns' dazzles with new trailer
Get a first look at the new trailer for 'Mary Poppins Returns' -- in theaters this Christmas.
Posted: Tue Sep 18 07:06:14 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 18 07:06:55 PDT 2018
Posted By: CNN
Huntsville
Few Clouds
84°
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
85°
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
84°
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
83°
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
82°
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial
Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder
Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released
Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background
Shooting victim's family calls for change
HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer
The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995
HPD Officers cleared by board in May
Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder
Most Popular Stories
Shooting at Blossomwood Elementary School
Secretary of state investigating Arab city school board
One dead in fatal apartment shooting in Huntsville
Elementary school teacher on paid administrative leave
Superintendent calls for new clear backpack policy
One dead because of accident on Highway 231
Two in custody after body found in Jackson County
Five Points home raided by FBI agents
HPD: drive-by shooting and tire slashing connected to domestic dispute
Body found in woods in Jackson County
Community Events