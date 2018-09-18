Clear
Gun Shots Fired Into Home

Gun Shots Fired Into Home

Posted: Tue Sep 18 06:23:00 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 18 06:23:00 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Gun Shots Fired Into Home

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking news this morning: huntsville police are searching for a man responsible for firing multiple rounds into a home in south huntsville. fortunately, no one was injured. it happened at a house on temperance street near the corner of thames avenue. it's about half a mile west of south memorial parkway. waay 31's will robinson-smith was the only reporter at the scene. he joins us live with what else police say happened. will? as you mentioned no one was hurt, but this was a very close call according to police. it's a little dark right now, but if you look where that bullet hole is in the window, police tell me one of the people here was standing just beside it and was very close to being hit. police said they got the call for the shooting around 1:45 this morning. when they arrived, officers found five shell casings outside of the home. officers told me that there was a domestic dispute between one of the men who was living here and a brother of the girl he's dating. police said sunday night, the brother was leaving harassing messages and early monday morning, the tires of at least two of the cars here were slashed. officer said all three cases are connected.
