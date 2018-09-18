Speech to Text for Fast Cast Tuesday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's will robinson smith. huntsville police are investigating after multiple shots were fired into a south huntsville home early this morning. vo: no one was injured, but police said five rounds were shot at the home. one of the bullets narrowly missed one of the residents who was standing outside. so far no one has been arrested. sarah? i'm at blossom wood elementary school where there will be extra security just one day after a student was accidentally shot in the hand ... superintendent christie finley is already working on implementing a district wide clear backpack policy in the wake of the incident ... she will be here at blossom wood today to show her support ... bill a discussion today regarding the rapid growth in the madison city school district. superintendent robby parker planned a meeting is tonight at at six at james clemmons high school to discuss future plans for growth.. 400 students joined the district since may. this morning north korean leader kim jong un says his june summit with u.s. president donald trump has stabilized the regional security situation. kim made the comments while meeting with south koreas leader moon jae in.the reports say kim thanked moon for brokering his summit with trump in singapore. the two are meeting for talks on de nuclearization of the korean penninsual. the number of dead is now 32 across three states - the majority in north carolina. there is a plan for supplies like water and food to people in wilmington - though some people can't get to town because roads are washed out. a pisgah high student arrested after a potentially threatening picture on snap chat...and, this morning, a parent at the school could also be in legal trouble. the jackson county sheriff said the student posted a picture of a gun and warned students not to come to school. he's in custody until they goes before a judge. a pisgah high student arrested after a potentially threatening picture on snap chat...and, this morning, a parent at the school could also be in legal trouble. the jackson county sheriff said the student posted a picture of a gun and warned students not to come to school. he's in custody until they goes before a judge. dozens of dogs and cats are being transported from alabama to wisconsin because of overcrowding issues in shelters. hummane societies in alabama transported puppies and kittens to a wisconsin humane association because of extreme overcrowding in shelters in our state. we'll know the new lineup for huntsville restaurant week on wednesday restaurants compete in several categories-- including best food. a portion of the proceeds benefits two charities -- merrimack hall performing arts center - and serving hope inc. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the door. kate?