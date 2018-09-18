Speech to Text for New School Safety Policies

happening today ... huntsville city schools superintendent christ finley is laying out a new school safety strategy after one student was accidentally shot in the hand at blossom wood elementary school ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now walking us through how the district plans to move forward after the incident ... there are some long term ... district wide changes in the works after yesterday's accidental shooting ... yesterday's scene vo of blossom wood-- one of which is a clear backpack policy superintendent finley is wants to implement district wide ... finley said this will make it harder to bring prohibited items onto campus ... finley also plans to start task force focused on developing strategies to hold parents accountable for gun safety ... the superintendent is going over all of this at a parent meeting tonight ... it starts at 5:30 in the school cafeteria ...