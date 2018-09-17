Speech to Text for Miracle Baseball League Helping Special Needs

the north alabama miracle league gives kids and adults with special needs a chance to feel special and experience being part of a team. what better way to do it than with america's favorite pastime... i took a trip to johnny franklin field tonight in huntsville to catch some of action. randy griffin "i just like hitting home runs and i like to play with my team and i like to win." randy griffin knocked it out of the park...his first of what would be two home runs tonight. the north alabama miracle league ranges in ages from 4 to 74 this year. and the special needs range from autism, adhd, to down syndrome. some children are in wheel charis while others are unable to speak...but they all come together to play as a team--like abigail barnette. abigail barnette me: what's your favorite thing about playing baseball? ab: throw! abigail has serebal palsey and plays on the thunder team with her sister and her grandmother is the coach...something grandma tells me the whole family looks forward to every year. anette prestige - coach and grandparent "they asked me to be coach and i love it. i never knew what it was like working with special needs until this and it just took my heart. "oh they love it, they look forward to this. during the fall we can't wait to be with the kids. we love it!" for shayla buckland she's been in the league since she was 11 and is now a veteran at age 15. while she loves playing baseball with her team...she has another reason to keep turning the bases. shayla buckland me: what do you like most about coming and playing here? shayla: making friends me: have you made a lot of friends? shayla uh huh shayla tells me she is already looking forward to next season. "well you did great! thank you so much. shayla: you're welcome!" guy waves hi! these kids were so awesome and really just had a blast---the organizer told me they are always accepting new players and for more information on how you can join the north alabama miracle league as a player or volunteer go to waaytv.com ad-lib sports