School district could make new backpack policy

tonight, superintendent christie finley is telling parents in huntsville city schools she plans on taking aggressive steps to change important safety policies in the district. thanks for joining us, i'm dan shaffer and i'm demetria mcclenton... it's in the wake of the blossomwood incident this morning where a student brought a gun to school... and accidentally shot another student. as part of our next steps, i plan to work with the board to implement a clear backpack policy district-wide. we have already begun doing this for athletic events and we'll be expanding this to our schools. waay 31's kody fisher is doing some digging to find out how the policy would be implemented... and he's finding out what parents of blossomwood students think about it. the president of the board of education... elisa ferrell... says there is a 20 person policy committee who would create the policy... and then the board would have to vote on it... it would impact children here at blossomwood... and throughout the district... parents would also be responsible for buying the backpacks.. mark and jennifer hanrion's kids attend blossomwood... monday's incident with the gun scared them ... and they're not opposed to buying new backpacks for their four children. markhanrion/parent "clear backpack is great, but i don't know that it will completely solve the problem." because of certain things the students at blossomwood are required to take to school... markhanrion/parent "they carry these laptops. they're in these bags already, so what's going to stop them from bringing anything in their laptop and what's keeping these kids from putting anything in their pockets?" derek gardner has a student in high school in the district... and he doesn't think clear backpacks are a good idea... derek gardner/parent "to me i'd rather see something implemented in schools like metal detectors, something to that extent as opposed to everyone having to go out and buy new backpacks." in superintendent finley's message to parents... she also says she will help create a task force for developing strategies to hold parents accountable for gun safety in their homes... gardner isn't sure how something like that would work... derek gardner/parent "i just don't know if there's a true answer. i mean, if there was it would already be implemented in the country, so it's really up to the parents to actually be parents and keep their guns safe, like we do." the hanrions are up for trying anything and everything to improve school safety... jennifer hanrion/parent "i think at this point there's not a level that is too safe nowadays the way things are." the hanrions have some questions for the district... and they'll be able to ask them right to superintendent finley here at blossomwood elementary school tomorrow from 5:30 to 6:30pm... and we'll be here at well to ask finley some questions as well some of the more abstract policies she wants to implement in the district... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31